Orient Electric appoints Rajan Gupta as MD and CEO1 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 06:10 PM IST
Gupta has over 25 years of experience across various aspects of management, digital transformation, sales, marketing, P&L management, revenue growth management, go to market strategy, business turnaround, manufacturing operations and investor management, with exposure to multicultural leadership across various regions of India.
New Delhi: Orient Electric Limited, part of CK Birla Group, on Friday announced the appointment of Rajan Gupta as its managing director and CEO, effective 4 April 2023.
