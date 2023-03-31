New Delhi: Orient Electric Limited, part of CK Birla Group, on Friday announced the appointment of Rajan Gupta as its managing director and CEO, effective 4 April 2023.

Gupta joins the OEL board as a full-time director and will be based in New Delhi. He succeeds Rakesh Khanna.

Gupta joins Orient Electric from Hathway cable and Datacom where he was the MD and CEO, and chairman of the board, GTPL Hathway.

Orient Electric sells fans, lighting, home appliances and switchgear, with a distribution network reach of 125,000 retail outlets covering over 450 cities.

“Gupta will provide strategic leadership to Orient Electric, driving significant scale and innovation. He will focus on building the organization through organic and inorganic expansion, setting up cutting edge manufacturing facilities and strengthening the brand," the company said in a release announcing the appointment.

“We are deeply committed to making Orient Electric an industry leader in fans, lighting, appliances and switchgear as we strengthen our position to meet the changing demands of the market. Rajan’s extensive experience in scaling up businesses, brand consolidation, and strong customer engagement aligns well with our growth ambitions. Our value proposition to our customers and stakeholders remains unchanged and we will continue to invest behind product expansions and customer linked solutions," said CK Birla, Chairman, Orient Electric.

Gupta has over 25 years of experience across various aspects of management, digital transformation, sales, marketing, P&L management, revenue growth management, go to market strategy, business turnaround, manufacturing operations and investor management, with exposure to multicultural leadership across various regions of India.

In the past, Gupta has worked across companies such as Tata Telecom, Hindustan Coca Cola and Asian paints.