Osamu Suzuki, architect of India’s ₹47,000 car revolution, dies at 94
SummaryOsamu Suzuki’s passing at 94 marks the loss of a pioneer who democratised mobility in India through the Maruti 800. His leadership not only changed the automotive landscape but also strengthened Indo-Japanese relations, leaving a lasting legacy.
New Delhi: Osamu Suzuki, the visionary who brought affordable mobility to millions in India with the Maruti 800 and positioned the country as Suzuki Motor Corporation’s global growth engine, has died. He was 94.
