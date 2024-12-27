Osamu Suzuki, architect of India’s ₹47,000 car revolution, dies at 94

New Delhi: Osamu Suzuki, the visionary who brought affordable mobility to millions in India with the Maruti 800 and positioned the country as Suzuki Motor Corporation’s global growth engine, has died. He was 94.

Suzuki Motor Corp’s chief executive and Osamu Suzuki’s eldest son Toshihiro Suzuki confirmed that Osamu Suzuki passed away on 25 December. He had been suffering from lymphoma.

Best known for forging Suzuki’s landmark partnership with the Indian government in the 1980s, Osamu Suzuki’s determination and foresight made India the company’s most critical market. Under his leadership, Maruti Suzuki introduced the ₹47,500 ($5,000) Maruti 800 in 1983, putting India’s middle class on four wheels and democratising personal mobility.

A visionary risk-taker

“It is with the deepest personal sorrow that I have learnt of the passing of Osamu Suzuki San," said R.C. Bhargava, former chairman of Maruti Suzuki and Suzuki’s closest collaborator in India.

“Without his vision and foresight, his willingness to take a risk that no one else was willing to take, his deep and abiding love for India, and his immense capabilities as a teacher, I believe the Indian automobile industry could not have become the powerhouse that it has become. Millions of us in this country are living better lives because of Osamu San," Bhargava added.

Suzuki’s decision to partner with India wasn’t without hurdles. In 1981, the government had initially leaned towards collaborating with Germany’s Volkswagen to create a “people’s car". But Suzuki personally convinced policymakers, including then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, that his company could deliver a compact, fuel-efficient car tailored for Indian conditions.

“Osamu Suzuki didn’t just bring a car to India; he brought hope and transformation," Bhargava wrote in The Maruti Story.

Building an automotive powerhouse

The Maruti 800 became a cultural icon, enabling millions of Indian families to own a car for the first time.

Suzuki’s relentless focus on India wasn’t limited to cars. He championed local manufacturing, ensuring that Suzuki’s Indian operations developed into a self-sustaining ecosystem with suppliers, R&D facilities, and export capabilities. His foresight transformed India into Suzuki’s most critical global market.

Today, Maruti Suzuki commands over 40% of India’s passenger vehicle market, producing over 1.5 million cars annually. Nearly 60% of Suzuki Motor Corporation’s global revenue comes from India.

Under Osamu Suzuki’s leadership, the Maruti-Suzuki partnership became a case study in Indo-Japanese collaboration. By the late 1990s, the Maruti 800 had become India’s best-selling car, commanding an emotional connection akin to what the Ford Model T achieved in America.

“Osamu San’s contribution to the Indian economy, and for building bridges between India and Japan, was acknowledged by the conferment of the Padma Bhushan on him," Bhargava said, referencing India’s third-highest civilian award.

A personal bond beyond business

For Bhargava, Suzuki’s passing is both a personal and professional loss.

“I have lost someone who was closer than a brother to me. He changed my life and showed how nationality is no barrier to people building unbreakable bonds of trust in each other. He was my teacher, mentor, and a person who stood by me even in my darkest days," Bhargava said.

He recalled Suzuki’s visit to Delhi in July 2024 to attend Bhargava’s 90th birthday, despite his declining health.

“It was the most touching event in my life. Little did I know that this would be the last time I would see him. Osamu San will no longer be there to guide us. His legacy and teachings will never be forgotten, and he will be remembered every time Maruti reaches another milestone as a part of the progress of India," Bhargava said.

Legacy of mobility and friendship

Born in 1931 in Gifu, Japan, Suzuki joined Suzuki Motor Corp. in 1958 after marrying into the founding family and adopting the Suzuki name.

Known for his pragmatism and relentless work ethic, he led the company for over four decades, expanding its reach across emerging markets.

Suzuki’s efforts didn’t just transform India’s auto market but also strengthened ties between India and Japan.

“He won and enjoyed the trust of several Prime Ministers," Bhargava said. “He had a very close understanding with the present Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi."