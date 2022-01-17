HCL Technologies Ltd, in its fiscal third-quarter earnings last week, posted a dollar revenue growth of 7.6% sequentially in constant currency to $2.97 billion, the fastest in almost 12 years, boosted by new deal wins and acceleration in clients’ digital spending. It also reported strong order bookings, with a total contract value (TCV) of new deal wins worth $2.13 billion, registering a 64% growth from a year earlier. In an interview, C. Vijayakumar, chief executive and managing director of HCL Technologies, comments on the client spending this year, growth strategy, and hiring outlook. Edited excerpts:

How do you see your clients’ IT budgets for this calendar year and in which areas are they investing?

Different clients are in different phases of their technology transformation journey. But what we can very clearly say is there is increased investments in cloud transformation, application and data modernization, and digital engineering. Different industries are focused on different aspects of the value chain. Some industries, which were ahead in their digital transformation journey, have already significantly transformed the front-office, so the emphasis is now more on rigorous back-office transformation. But some of the traditional industries were also lagging behind in the front office, so there is some amount of interest in investments expected in those areas. Also, the whole industrial sector is looking at smart manufacturing, industry 4.0 kind of programmes. And in certain industries like software and internet verticals, which is one of the strongest verticals for our engineering services, there is demand for softwarization, silicon design, AR/VR (augmented reality/virtual reality), and other newer technologies.

What kind of deals is HCL focussing on more?

First of all, our demand pipeline is very robust. There is a good mix of large, midsize, and small deals. The skew is a little more towards the smaller deals than the traditional patterns we had seen in the past. Usually, the large deals will be for three-five years. The medium and small deals could be a programme, which runs for 18 months or two years. But a lot of these programmes are large programmes that may get divided into smaller packets and get awarded and prioritized for execution. So, sometimes to say they are small deals may be a misnomer because there could be many small deals leading to the overall size of the deal being large.

You continue to make acquisitions, the latest being data engineering firm Starschema. Will we see more such acquisitions?

Starschema is a very small firm with revenue of about $13.5 million, so it is mainly a niche capability led acquisition. And this is what we are looking at. Our main focus will be organic growth. In the third quarter, the 7.6% sequential growth is all organic growth. On a year-on-year basis, too, the growth was largely organic.

What is the company’s hiring outlook for FY23?

It’s going to be dependent on several factors, and every quarter there are certain requirements. But the planning that we do is for freshers and this year we planned to hire 22,000 freshers of which over 16,000 have already been hired. Next year, our intention is to double the fresher headcount, not just in India but across the world. We are ramping up in the US, Europe, Mexico, Costa Rica, Vietnam, Canada, etc. We are ramping up fresh and lateral talent across the globe and also significantly investing in training our existing talent to take up higher-level work.

How are you managing the high attrition levels and when do you see it moderating?

There are two aspects to this. One is the supply-demand gap, which is significantly increasing the compensation. The second aspect is, our attrition is among the lowest in the industry, which is attributable to a people-friendly policy, and also on the upskilling and focussing on the quality of work that we have for the people. I think that’s what differentiates us. We continue to hire a lot of fresh talent. The high attrition levels are likely to last at least for the next 2-3 quarters.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.