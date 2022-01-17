Our demand pipeline is robust with a mix of deals: C. Vijayakumar

Different clients are in different phases of their technology transformation journey. But what we can very clearly say is there is increased investments in cloud transformation, application and data modernization, and digital engineering. Different industries are focused on different aspects of the value chain. Some industries, which were ahead in their digital transformation journey, have already significantly transformed the front-office, so the emphasis is now more on rigorous back-office transformation. But some of the traditional industries were also lagging behind in the front office, so there is some amount of interest in investments expected in those areas. Also, the whole industrial sector is looking at smart manufacturing, industry 4.0 kind of programmes. And in certain industries like software and internet verticals, which is one of the strongest verticals for our engineering services, there is demand for softwarization, silicon design, AR/VR (augmented reality/virtual reality), and other newer technologies.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}