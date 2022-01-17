‘Our first principle is to build a brand that has a purpose’

Loyalty is difficult to build in the D2C platform, and our first principle is that you have to build a brand or start trying to build a brand with a purpose. There is enough evidence to prove that brands with purpose are solving for particular consumer angst. If we are rooted in that, it becomes a lot easier for us to gain the consumer’s attention because we are more relevant and solving real problems. That is how we define big brands, brands with loyalty and with strong equity. The online medium makes it a little bit more difficult because of the number of messages that brands are sending out. The key here is to be consistent. If you look at big brands, most have built themselves over consistency. We have to be exceptionally disciplined to ensure that we build the brands with consistency. That will eventually lead to loyalty.

