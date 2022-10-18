Our goal is to have 1 mn users on Shardeum, says WazirX’s Shetty

I entered the crypto space in India in 2018 when there were about 5 million crypto users and 7-8 exchanges. People asked me then why I am building another crypto exchange. My answer was that this market is growing rapidly, which is why we launched WazirX. The market grew from 5 million to 25 million in four years. As we were at the forefront, we acquired about 50% of the market, which is about 12 million users. I see these 25 million users (number of users who have interacted with crypto in India in these years) touching about 100 million in 3-4 years, despite all the hurdles.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}