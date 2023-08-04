'Our goal is to simplify finance processes': Clear CEO Archit Gupta3 min read 04 Aug 2023, 01:41 PM IST
Clear provides entrepreneurs and CFOs with real-time data insights and analytics about their businesses through comprehensive reports, dashboards, and analytics tools, says founder and CEO Archit Gupta. Here are excerpts.
Technological innovations have eased income tax and GST-related issues for both individuals and companies. However, other issues like company law compliances, late penalties, tax automation, etc remain a challenge. Clear founder and CEO Archit Gupta opened up with Mint and shared his views.