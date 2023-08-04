'Our goal is to simplify finance processes': Clear CEO Archit Gupta

5. What's next?

Archit Gupta: Clear has a presence across India and the Middle East. With the success of E-invoicing in KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), the company is now well-positioned to help businesses in areas such as digital payments, digitization of business processes, government mandates on digitization of tax and compliance, and overall increasing adoption of cloud-based technology solutions. It plans to launch its next set of products in the country which will help businesses in VAT compliance, accounts payables and receivables automation, and e-payments in the next few months.