‘Our investors’ exposure to single borrowers is limited to 1%’

There is a bunch of borrowers and a bunch of lenders (investors). The P2P NBFC algorithm does the matching based on risk and then it goes ahead with disbursements. So, each investor is effectively lending to at least 100 people and each borrower is effectively borrowing from at least 30-40 people if not more, depending on the size of the loan. Therefore, whenever an individual borrower defaults, the impact on the portfolio, even on full default cannot be more than 1%. As per norms, the exposure to an individual borrower for a single investor can never be more than 5% of the investment amount. Our partner NBFCs restrict it at 1%.