‘Our next growth phase will be driven by intelligent industry’

Earlier this year, we launched Capgemini Engineering, which consolidates our market leading capabilities in engineering and R&D. This global business line, with 52,000 engineers and scientists and a presence in all major engineering hubs across the world, builds on the integration of Altran, one year on from its acquisition by Capgemini. With the integration of Altran and Capgemini Engineering, we now have full capabilities in both industrial and digital technologies, to design, develop and deliver tomorrow’s products and services. Capgemini can now help every type of organization develop intelligent products and systems, intelligent operations, and intelligent support and services, all powered by data, and according to their specific business and operational challenges. This is what we call intelligent industry, which is the next-gen digital transformation.

