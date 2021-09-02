Our plan is to get into MSME lending by early next year: Sameer Nigam

Digital payments company PhonePe, which has a 45% share in the UPI (unified payments interface) segment, is exploring avenues to diversify as the digital payments industry continues to be threatened by the government’s zero merchant discount rate (MDR) regime and an upcoming requirement to curb market share. On Thursday, PhonePe made its entire transaction data since 2018 public and launched PhonePe Pulse, a website to provide insights and data on digital payment trends. The company has been on a spree to acquire regulatory licences; it has received licences for insurance broking, account aggregator, and has applied for stock broking and NBFC licences. In an interview, PhonePe founder and CEO Sameer Nigam talks about the company’s aspirations, how it plans to diversify revenues and where it sees its growth in the next five years. Edited excerpts: