‘Our plan will allow us to grow 15% annually over 3-5 years’4 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 10:51 PM IST
We are also planning a fair amount of brownfield expansions. About ₹1,200 cr will be invested in the next 12-24 months: Nandini Piramal
Nandini Piramal, the chairperson of Piramal Pharma Ltd, said she expects the business to grow 15% annually over 3-5 years and margins at the 20% level. As the business builds scale, she expects operating margins to improve, Piramal said in an interview. She also shared her views on the company’s listing plans, following the demerger from Piramal Entreprises Ltd, the challenges and opportunities, growth initiatives, and expansion plans. Piramal Pharma listed on the Indian stock exchanges on Wednesday. Edited excerpts: