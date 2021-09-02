Our platform wants to create a complete financial ecosystem

So, we have talked to RBI and we have informed them (of the acquisition). We will have further discussions with them, post the close of the transaction, as we bring these platforms together. I hope what the regulator sees in this is that it will strengthen competition and foster innovation in the industry. It is an industry of many strong players, we create one more really strong player by bringing two companies of complementary capabilities together. Also, we need to understand that cash is still a big challenge in the market.