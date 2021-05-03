‘Our portfolio ended up not just resilient, but benefited from covid’

We have been relatively shielded because of our focus on IT and pharma, which comprises two-thirds of our portfolio. We have done well. We’ve also consciously pivoted a bit towards the new economy, which we had not done much five years ago. We were late to the game and rightly so. We are not looking to do binary returns, we are not looking for too much risk. We want to do steady returns. So, our strategy for the new economy has been to find leaders in this segment and pay up... a company that is on the cusp of turning profitable and where unit economics is strong. Or, even if the company is small, but you are not going to have to keep pumping in money and neither is your competition being irrational.