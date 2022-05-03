‘Over 11% ransomware hits are targeted at healthcare’

More than 11% of ransomware attacks are targeted at healthcare. It depends on where the attack happens. If it happens on an individual's computer, which is often the case, those are not hard to defend. It requires us to filter emails before it comes in. More than 90% of emails that come to our servers get discarded as most of it is malware or ransomware. It reduces the burden on individuals to not click on the wrong link. But that burden on individuals is also important as sometimes that filter may miss some emails. Education is an important aspect of it. It's also important to watch the system so that we can isolate something once we detect. We want to keep the blast radius as small as possible because lateral movement is one of the things that makes it worse.

