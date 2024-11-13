‘Over 80% of entrepreneurs in America…’ Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal for boosting India’s entrepreneurial spirit to match US

  • Anil Agarwal, founder of Vedanta Resources, urged India to foster a supportive environment for entrepreneurs. Drawing parallels with the U.S., he called for policies that encourage innovation and wealth creation to build a more prosperous nation.

Shivangini
Updated13 Nov 2024, 11:50 AM IST
‘Over 80% of entrepreneurs in America are…’Anil Agarwal Calls for Boosting India's entrepreneurial spirit to match US'
‘Over 80% of entrepreneurs in America are…’Anil Agarwal Calls for Boosting India’s entrepreneurial spirit to match US’(PTI)
Also Read | TCS Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: TCS share price are down by -0.86%, Nifty down by -0.7%

Agarwal shared his insights after watching The Men Who Built America, a series on five iconic U.S. entrepreneurs: John Rockefeller, Andrew Carnegie, Henry Ford, J.P. Morgan, and Cornelius Vanderbilt. These men, he noted, all started from scratch. "Did you know that over 80% of entrepreneurs in America are self-made?" Agarwal tweeted, pointing out that only a small percentage inherit their businesses. “This is why the U.S. economy is the most dynamic in the world. It encourages risk-taking and celebrates wealth creation.”

He drew parallels between India and the U.S., noting that India’s entrepreneurial spirit is equally strong and deeply ingrained. However, he noted that societal views on wealth creation need to shift. While India is no stranger to entrepreneurship, he said, “we are still reluctant to embrace wealth creation. We prefer regulation to letting free our creativity.”

Also Read | Vedanta to progress from asset manager to asset owners, says chairman Anil Agarw

Agarwal called for regulatory reforms that ease compliance for businesses. He said while laws must exist, they should not stifle the growth and risk-taking essential to entrepreneurial success. "Our startups today should become the giants of tomorrow,” he wrote, comparing Indian startups to firms run by global tech titans like Elon Musk and Steve Jobs, who started small and grew into world-leading entrepreneurs.

Also Read | Anil Agarwal calls for a boost in domestic mineral production in India

Agarwal emphasized the importance of giving Indian entrepreneurs the freedom to innovate and generate wealth. "That is what creates the GDP and jobs that will make a prosperous country," he said, underscoring his vision of a thriving Indian economy driven by homegrown entrepreneurship.

How did netizens react?

“You are so right Sir! We detest wealth creation but want to become rich. What a contradiction!” one user replied.

“True. In order to succeed we need to take Big RISKS, but our society prefers stability over Risks and at the same time want big success. That's why people prefer Stable Jobs and get into a Comfort Zone and then it becomes hard for them to get out of it and try NEW THINGS,” another replied.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Nov 2024, 11:50 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesPeople‘Over 80% of entrepreneurs in America…’ Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal for boosting India’s entrepreneurial spirit to match US

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    139.40
    12:15 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -4.75 (-3.3%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    283.20
    12:15 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -7.05 (-2.43%)

    Tata Motors share price

    787.15
    12:15 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    2.2 (0.28%)

    Tata Power share price

    404.70
    12:15 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -9.55 (-2.31%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    12,000.00
    12:03 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -955.15 (-7.37%)

    Rattanindia Enterprises share price

    63.00
    12:03 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -4.95 (-7.28%)

    Quess Corp share price

    636.45
    12:03 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -38.55 (-5.71%)

    PNB Housing Finance share price

    931.65
    12:03 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -55.75 (-5.65%)
    More from Top Losers

    KNR Constructions share price

    307.90
    12:03 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    23.75 (8.36%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    268.15
    12:03 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    17.6 (7.02%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,247.90
    12:03 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    44.15 (3.67%)

    Medplus Health Services share price

    697.00
    12:01 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    21.35 (3.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,865.00-440.00
      Chennai
      76,871.00-440.00
      Delhi
      77,023.00-440.00
      Kolkata
      76,875.00-440.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      103.02/L0.10
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.