Overall biscuit market to grow between 13 and 15% this year: Unibic

We had this (Chyawanprash cookies) almost ten years back. It was not a big thing even then. Nobody is consuming cookies or biscuits from a medicinal or nutritional perspective. Oatmeal, digestive cookies and sugar-free variants are the closest to the health component. It's just that we relaunched it (Chyawanprash cookies) in a soft roll format, rather than centre-fill one. And they actually had a fantastic reception in our CSD (canteen stores department), which is the armed forces stores. We felt it is an interesting component to bring to the general public in a different format. Yes, there was also this immunity factor—people are bothered about health, hygiene, immunity right now. Companies have launched honey, kadha mixes, etc. We're not even expecting it to become a blockbuster. There is no promotion, extra marketing around it.