Oyo boss makes room for revival

Oravel Stays Ltd is now headed for an initial public offering (IPO). The company is therefore keen on cleaning up its act. It has been trying to settle disputes with hoteliers selectively, through arbitration. For instance, in July 2021, it arrived at an out-of-court settlement with Rakesh Yadav, a hotelier who had filed a case against Oyo at the National Company Law Tribunal for ₹16 lakh in unpaid dues. According to one person familiar with the cases, Oyo has settled cases with 50-60% of the hotel partners who filed claims.