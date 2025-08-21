Oyo CEO Ritesh Agarwal opens up on GenZ vs Millennial debate online: ‘Both are right about the world they inherited…’

Ritesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of hospitality chain OYO Rooms has shared his thoughts on the “GenZ in the workplace” debate.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Agarwal pointed out that there is a difference in how GenZ and Millennial engage in the workplace, but added that it is not necessarily a “clash”, but a “relay” or “handing of the baton”.

Ritesh Agarwal on GenZ vs Millennials In a humourous post on X, with the video titled ‘Asked my Genz intern to edit a video and this is what she sent me’, Ritesh Agarwal noted, “Gen Z treats the internet like a buffet—taste everything, move fast, no FOMO. Millennials are more fine-dining; they read the menu, ask the chef, and savour the story.”

He however was of the opinion that neither one is wrong in their approach, stating, “Honestly, both are right about the world they inherited. Gen Z’s pace isn’t shallow; it’s survival in an attention economy that never blinks. Millennials’ depth isn’t slow; it’s a protest for meaning.”

“One generation translates chaos into culture; the other translates culture into clarity. I don’t see a clash; I see a relay. Speed hands the baton to substance. The timeline may be noisy, but the thesis is clear: energy finds form,” he added.

GenZ divide dominates workplace discussions on social media Agarwal's views come at a time when social media is flush with either appreciation for or dread over GenZ work culture. Earlier today, a likely Gen Z's reply to her manager, who asked her to reach the office despite heavy traffic, has become the talk of the town, with one netizen hilariously pointing out that it left the “manager in deep pain”. While age was not confirmed, the user who posted the screenshot of the entire chat, captioned it as “GenZ workforce.”

According to the screenshot of a chat posted on X, the employee had informed that she will not be able to reach office because of traffic. Her manager, however replied that the employee needed to be in office, even if it gets late and received a two-worded response: “Not possible.”

The screenshot of the chat garnered over one lakh views, leaving netizens in splits.

And earlier this year, a millennial boss, highlighted the challenges associated with managing a team—stuck between the expectations of senior management and the evolving demands of younger employees.

In a viral social media post on LinkedIn, Mayank Sharma, founder of a Gurgaon-based HR firm, outlined the contrasts between an old-school leadership that insists on long hours, daily office attendance, and a formal dress code vs the younger workforce, which prioritises flexibility, work-life balance, and a casual dress code.