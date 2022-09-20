Hospitality and travel-tech firm Oyo's founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Ritesh Agarwal's salary rose to ₹5.6 crore during the financial year ending March 2022, up about a whopping 250% from the total compensation of ₹1.6 crore during the year ended March 2021, as per the latest DRHP. In the year ending March 2020, he took ₹21.5 lakh as his annual remuneration. Meanwhile, for the three month period ended June 30, 2022 (Q1), he has taken a total salary of ₹1.4 crore.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}