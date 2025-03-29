Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal shares his ‘report card’ from Shark Tank India’s set: ‘Feeling like a straight-A student’

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal chose to take a test and, for a change, put himself in the “hot seat”, allowing the Shark Tank India team to share their thoughts about him.

In a candid BTS (behind-the-scenes) video from the set, the Shark Tank India judge shared his ‘report card’ and said some responses made him feel like a “straight-A student”.

In an Instagram reel, a longer version of which was shared on YouTube, Ritesh Agarwal said, “This Felt Like Checking My Report Card After Exams...”

Advertisement

Thinking out loud, the Oyo founder said, “On Shark Tank India, we tell entrepreneurs what’s working and what’s not. But today, I decided to put myself in the hot seat and ask the crew and my fellow Sharks what THEY think of me.”

Although worried about whether the video was a “big mistake?” Ritesh said, “Some responses had me feeling like a straight-A student.”

Here's what the Shark Tank crew had to say about Ritesh Agarwal: The Shark Tank India set was all praise for Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal, who they said is a “very good listener”, as some even considered him one of their favourites among the ‘Sharks’.

Nitya, a crew member at Shark Tank India, said her favourite thing about the Oyo founder is the constant, reassuring smile on Ritesh's face during the pitches.

Advertisement

“During the pitches, he has a constant smile on his face. That makes it very engaging for the pitcher,” she said, adding that it helps reassure the contestant that he is interested in knowing about their brand.

Another member from the set, Ridhi, said Ritesh is a “very encouraging Shark” on the panel of judges.

“Even if he's not into investing, he will encourage the pitcher,” she said. Rishi also added that the Oyo founder takes an interest in how the business of the contestant became what it is today, which she finds endearing.

“He is very interested in knowing the personal story of the businesses,” she said.

Vishesh Garg, a coordinator for the Sharks, said Ritesh is “very punctual” and “sorted”.

Advertisement

Vishesh shared that his favourite thing about the Oyo founder is how he treats people; “even though I work for him, he makes it feel like I'm working with him”.

Jalpa said Ritesh is one of her “favourites at Shark Tank”, and deemed him as a “good listener” who is “very motivating”. She said she loves the way the Oyo founder treats pitchers on Shark Tank India.

Princy said, "Ristesh is very humble and a very good advisor. “When pitchers come to the show, he is very humble and gives them advice. He, very humbly, tells the pitcher if there are any mistakes in their pitch. I really like him as an investor.”

Check out the full video here: