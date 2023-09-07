Oyo India CEO, Ankit Gupta and Europe Head, Mandar Vaidya quit ahead of IPO1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 09:50 AM IST
Oyo witnesses exit of India CEO and Europe head ahead of public listing, adding to list of departing executives.
Ahead of its public listing, Oyo witnessed the exit of its India CEO, Ankit Gupta and Europe head, Mandar Vaidya. The recent exit has increased the list of top executives who have left the hospitality and travel tech startup in last one year.
