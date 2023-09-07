comScore
Oyo India CEO, Ankit Gupta and Europe Head, Mandar Vaidya quit ahead of IPO
Ahead of its public listing, Oyo witnessed the exit of its India CEO, Ankit Gupta and Europe head, Mandar Vaidya. The recent exit has increased the list of top executives who have left the hospitality and travel tech startup in last one year.

In June, Oyo's CTO Ankit Mathuria had quit his job. Before that, the company also underwent a reshuffling of its top executive officers. Many of them were asked to take up more roles internally.

Oyo India CEO, Ankit Gupta had joined the unicorn in 2019 and was appointed in the post only a year ago. Before managing its India operations, Anitt was the CEO of the Franchie and Frontier business of another company. Mandar Vaidya had joined the company in 2019. Before handling the company's Europe business, Vaidya was the CXO of South East Asia and Middle East.

Updated: 07 Sep 2023, 09:50 AM IST
