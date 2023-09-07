Oyo India CEO, Ankit Gupta and Europe Head, Mandar Vaidya quit ahead of IPO

Ahead of its public listing, Oyo witnessed the exit of its India CEO, Ankit Gupta and Europe head, Mandar Vaidya. The recent exit has increased the list of top executives who have left the hospitality and travel tech startup in last one year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In June, Oyo's CTO Ankit Mathuria had quit his job. Before that, the company also underwent a reshuffling of its top executive officers. Many of them were asked to take up more roles internally.