Meet most followed entrepreneurs on LinkedIn in Avendus-Hurun India U35 List: Ritesh Agarwal, Alakh Pandey and more

Start-up founders in India have built a massive following on professional networking platform LinkedIn, according to the latest Avendus Wealth – Hurun India U35 List 2025.

The report highlights top entrepreneurs who have built “massive personal brands” aligning their social influence with business impact, Hurun India said in an post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Top entrepreneurs on LinkedIn: Top 3 most followed Hotel chain Oyo's founder Ritesh Agarwal, 31, topped the list with 13.2 lakh followers on LinkedIn. Notably, Oyo's parent company Oravel Stays was renamed as Prism in September 2025.

Second on the list is Physics Wallah's Alakh Pandey, 33, who commands 4.65 lakh followers on LinkedIn.

Rounding off the top three is Meesho's Vidit Aatrey, 35, with 3.01 lakh followers on LinkedIn.

Top 10 most followed entrepreneurs on LinkedIn While Ritesh Agarwal, Alakh Pandey and Vidit Aatrey made the top three most followed leaders on LinkedIn. Notably, both Razorpay co-founders appear on the list. Here is the remaining top 10:

Bewakoof's Prabhikiran Singh, 35, notched 1.13 lakh followers on LinkedIn, taking the fourth spot.

Ajinkya Kulkarni, 34, of Wint Wealth has 1.04 lakh followers on LinkedIn.

Razorpay's Shashank Kumar, 35, has 1 lakh followers on LinkedIn.

Gaurav Khatri, 36, of Noise recorded 94,000 followers on LinkedIn.

Pawan Kumar Chandana, 35, of Skyroot Aerospace has 93,000 followers on LinkedIn.

Harshil Mathur, 34, co-founder of Razorpay made it to the ninth spot with 83,000 followers on LinkedIn.

Rounding off the top 10 is Rahul Attuluri, 34, of NxtWave, with 66,000 followers on LinkedIn.

Avendus Wealth-Hurun India U35 List 2025 As many as 155 young leaders aged 35 and below who are redefining India's future are recognised in the list this year.

The Avendus Wealth—Hurun India U35 List 2025 includes 13 young entrepreneurs, all 31, across industries such as Consumer, FinTech, Healthcare, AgriTech, Software, and Industrials.