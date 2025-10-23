Meet most followed entrepreneurs on LinkedIn in Avendus-Hurun India U35 List: Ritesh Agarwal, Alakh Pandey and more

Start-up founders in India have built a massive following on professional networking platform LinkedIn, according to the latest Avendus Wealth – Hurun India U35 List 2025.
The report highlights top entrepreneurs who have built “massive personal brands” aligning their social influence with business impact, Hurun India said in an post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).
While Ritesh Agarwal, Alakh Pandey and Vidit Aatrey made the top three most followed leaders on LinkedIn. Notably, both Razorpay co-founders appear on the list. Here is the remaining top 10:
As many as 155 young leaders aged 35 and below who are redefining India's future are recognised in the list this year.
The Avendus Wealth—Hurun India U35 List 2025 includes 13 young entrepreneurs, all 31, across industries such as Consumer, FinTech, Healthcare, AgriTech, Software, and Industrials.
Minu Margaret is the youngest woman on the list, while Hardik Kothiya of Rayzon Solar is the youngest entrepreneur overall.