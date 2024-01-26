On January 25, the Government of India released the list of winners of the Padma Awards 2024. Foxconn CEO and Chairman Young Liu is among the 132 Padma awardees this year. He has been awarded the Padma Bhushan to recognise his contributions as a global business leader.

Foxconn, Taiwan's technological powerhouse, is a leader in semiconductor manufacturing. Liu, who is at the helm of the company, boasts a career spanning over four decades.

Key things to know about Young Liu

As per the company’s official website, Liu “oversees Foxconn’s global operations, encompassing over one million employees across 24 countries/regions and revenues that exceeded USD 206 billion in 2021".

The 66-year-old visionary from Taiwan established a motherboard company called Young Micro Systems in 1988. Then, he formed an IC design firm in 1995 and an ADSL IC design company, ITeX, in 1997.

Both Young Micro Systems and ITeX achieved significant milestones. The former merged with Foxconn in 1994 and the latter was listed on NASDAQ in 2001.

Liu's academic journey began with a bachelor's degree in Electrophysics from Taiwan's National Chiao Tung University. He secured a master's degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Southern California.

Foxconn to invest $1.6 billion in India

Foxconn is globally recognised for manufacturing Apple iPhones. The company has been expanding its footprint in India. An existing iPhone factory in Tamil Nadu employs about 40,000 people. A recent statement from a senior Foxconn official earlier revealed plans to invest $1.6 billion in new projects in India.

Padma Awards

Padma Awards, the nation's second-highest civilian honour, are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri for distinguished service.

