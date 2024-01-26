Padma Awards 2024: Foxconn CEO Young Liu gets Padma Bhushan; key facts about the 66-year-old visionary
Foxconn CEO Young Liu is among the winners of the Padma Awards 2024, receiving the Padma Bhushan for his contributions as a global business leader.
