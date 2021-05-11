Padmakumar M Nair to be CEO of National Asset Reconstruction Company

The government guarantee would be invoked if there is loss against the threshold value. Last year, Indian Banks' Association (IBA) had made a proposal for creation of a bad bank for swift resolution of non-performing assets (NPAs). The government accepted the proposal and decided to go for asset reconstruction company (ARC) and asset management company (AMC) model for this. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said that loans classified as fraud cannot be sold to NARCL. As per the annual report of the RBI, about 1.9 lakh crore of loans have been classified as fraud as on March 2020. As per the Financial Stability Report released by the RBI, the NPAs of the banking sector were projected to surge to 13.5 per cent of advances by September 2021, from 7.5 per cent in September 2020, under the baseline scenario.

