Palantir CEO thinks people with ADHD, autism, other neudivergence disorders have a unique edge in the AI era

Palantir CEO Alex Karp has given a list of two groups who should not be worried about the rise of artificial intelligence technology. During a recent podcast, Karp talked about a gloomy outlook for the job market with the rise of artificial intelligence systems and discussed the negative consequences on the job market.

Speaking on the TBPN podcast, Karp said, “There are basically two ways to know you have a future. One, you have some vocational training. Or two, you're neurodivergent. And when I say neurodivergent, I mean broadly defined.”

"Like you guys are sitting here. You could have had a corporate tool job. Like being able to do low-end coding, being able to do low-end lawyering, being able to do low-end reading and writing," he added.

"Everybody with the normal-shaped skills are dyslexics, meaning the thing they can do that used to be valuable is not so valuable. The thing that they need to learn to do is be more of an artist, look at things from a different direction, be able to build something unique," Karp added on the podcast.

As per a Gartner study from 2024, 20% of the sales organisations within Fortune 500 companies will actively recruit neurodivergent talent across conditions like autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and dyslexia in order to improve business performance.

Palantir CEO on his history with dyslexia: Karp has earlier publicly spoken about his history with dyslexia, going on to call it a ‘formative moment’ in his life.

In an earlier interview, he had said, “If you are massively dyslexic, you cannot play a playbook. There is no playbook a dyslexic can master, and therefore, we learn to think freely.”

“Honestly, I would cut off my arms and legs, or at least something, to get rid of the dyslexia. But the central advantage is I process in a way that has very little to do with what anyone else thinks,” Karp added.

Meanwhile, Palantir had also created a "Neurodivergent Fellowship", which the company had explicitly stated was a pathway for luring ‘exceptional talent’ and not a diversity measure.