Anil Valluri
Anil Valluri

Palo Alto Networks appoints Anil Valluri as regional VP for India and Saarc

1 min read . Updated: 01 Mar 2021, 01:31 PM IST Ayushman Baruah

  • Prior to this role, Valluri was with Google, leading the Google Cloud business in India and helping to accelerate enterprises’ cloud transformation journey

Cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks has appointed former Google and NetApp executive Anil Valluri as regional vice president for India and the Saarc region. The appointment is with immediate effect, and Valluri will be based in Bengaluru.

Prior to this role, Valluri was with Google, leading the Google Cloud business in India and helping accelerate the enterprise’s cloud transformation journey. He also spent eight years at NetApp as president for the India and Saarc region, where he played a key role in driving the company's business growth.

"As we continue to advance our cybersecurity leadership in the region and help organizations navigate their digital transformation, I am pleased to welcome Anil Valluri to Palo Alto Networks," said Simon Green, president, Japan and Asia Pacific, Palo Alto Networks.

Valluri’s experience spans across diverse portfolios from sales to services business to consulting and product management.

As part of his mandate at Palo Alto Networks, Valluri will focus on driving profitable growth and accelerating the company’s technology footprint across customer segments, creating strategic go-to-market alliances, and scaling the partner ecosystems, while building talent within the region.

Palo Alto Networks is currently focusing on solving the security challenges in a digital world by using emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), analytics, and automation.

