Pandemic has redefined boundaries of operations: MK Surana

Covid-19 has redefined the boundaries on multiple grounds. Being in the business of essential commodities, HPCL was required to continue its operations, while ensuring the well-being of its employees and the workforce. HPCL continued operations across all its operating locations, but with reduced staff and strict SOPs (standard operating procedures). Office work was carried out either from home or through skeletal staff in the office. Shift timings were adjusted, business processes were redefined, all meetings were held through VCs, employees were empowered at all levels and approvals were granted via digital means. Retaining confidence of the customers, stakeholders and business partners during this period was important. To give an example, HPCL, along with other public sector oil marketing companies, delivered about 5 million LPG cylinders every day to households across the country during the lockdown period, to avoid any inconvenience to the general public, especially when most people were required to stay put at home. While demand is returning to normal now, during the peak lockdown period, demand was a serious concern and required constant adjustments in production and tighter supply chain management right from crude to products. Liquidity management, ensuring safety of the employees and proper communication with key stakeholders were critical to manage the situation. But thanks to the commitment and the resilience of the entire team, we have been able to handle it reasonably well so far. There are new learnings and the situation is evolving. A cautious approach will be required to be followed till full normalcy returns.