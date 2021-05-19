NEW DELHI: The pandemic is testing the collective resilience and has put a spotlight on not just the role of nations, but of societies and companies in creating better outcomes for all, Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said Wednesday.

Speaking at a virtual event of BITS School of Management (BITSoM), Birla said the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has been far more brutal and has tested our collective resilience. And the only way to beat the virus is through science and collaboration, he said.

“The pandemic and the last 12 months have again shone a spotlight on not just the role of nations, but of societies, companies, and individuals in creating better outcomes for all of us," Birla said in his speech.

“I recognize that we are connecting at a time when an invisible virus has upended all our lives, yet again. Globally and in India, the 2nd wave of covid-19 has been far more brutal, testing our collective resilience.

“This unsettling period has also driven home one reality, more than any other: the only way to beat the virus is through science and collaboration. We often underestimate the power of a common purpose," he added.

Birla announced a strategic partnership between BITSoM with London Business School (LBS). The partnership will have three aspects to it – student immersion, LBS faculty teaching at BITSoM and co-creating executive program in the space of women leadership.

Birla, who is an alumnus of LBS, said the partnership “between an iconic global school, and an energetic start-up" has been “built on the foundation of a common purpose". He said both the institution are tied together by a common goal of “creating global leaders and using management education as a force for good".

“When we set out to build BITSoM, we were clear in our ambition of creating a global business school. With this partnership, we are adding a powerful new dimension - that of global exposure. The immersion program will deepen students’ understanding of cross-cultural leadership and expose them to a new wave of entrepreneurial energy. This unique proposition of an Indian MBA with a truly global and multi-cultural flavour, curated for the new age of business, will undoubtedly raise the bar on what is considered to be a premier management education in India," Birla said in a virtual event.

