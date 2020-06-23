Pandemic may force SaaS industry’s consolidation: Sridhar Vembu

First, there is the issue of fragility and severe imbalances in the global economy hooked on debt. That has never been addressed and I am not sure that policymakers can kick the can down the road once again. Second, the virus itself is far from defeated, and that makes for a very cautious environment. That is not good for consumer spending, which drives businesses up through the chain. The Indian market reflects these global realities, with added problems of our own due to issues such as non-performing assets in the banking system that predated the pandemic.