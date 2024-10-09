FTA will help reduce luxury watch taxes: Panerai CEO Pontroué
SummaryAs India's luxury watch imports surge, Panerai aims to capitalize on this growth, forecasting significant market expansion by 2030.
As India’s appetite for luxury watches grows—importing as many as ₹1,620 crore worth Swiss timepieces in the first eight months of the year—brands like Panerai are racing against time—quite literally—to tap into the market’s potential. But it’s not just about launching boutiques; it’s also about navigating taxes and finding suitable real estate. Jean-Marc Pontroué, chief executive officer (CEO) of Panerai, who is on a visit to India, spoke to Mint, and said he sees the country as a promising market for luxury timepieces, by 2030, making it to its top 10 countries or even top five, as trade agreements and luxury infrastructure evolve.