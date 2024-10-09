“The global trends favour digital and quartz watches. But we don’t follow trends. If the trend is digital or pink quartz watches, we won’t make them. We don’t follow the trends. We make larger dials and did so even when we first began," he said. “In fact, digital watches are a complementary market that could one day convert a fraction of users to luxury timepieces. I’m happy digital watches are successful because they make people used to wearing something on their wrists. Perhaps one day, 0.001% of these people will wear our watches. Half the world doesn't wear a watch, so this only grows the market," he added.