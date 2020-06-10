Paperless working is part of our SOP now: Sanjiv Chadha

We have tried to use this opportunity to refocus on the digital piece. When a large proportion of our people was working from home, our systems department rolled out an app to log in attendance, allocate work on the app as well report on that from home. In terms of customer-facing initiatives, the pandemic has sharply accelerated the process of digitization. A large majority of our accounts were opening electronically and that is likely to become almost universal now. We are also seeing a lot of traction on our mobile app. I think the retail and the MSME piece is going to be driven more digitally. We have set up a new department—digital lending department—which will focus on consumer and MSME loans on digital platforms. I expect that the bank will be transformed in terms of digital platforms becoming the primary mode of interaction in the next 12 months.