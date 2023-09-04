comScore
Parag Agrawal was not 'fire-breathing dragon' that X required: Elon Musk on why he sacked former CEO
With over a year later, after Elon Musk took over the social media platform X(formerly Twitter), Walter Isaacson who wrote the biography "ELon Musk" and will be published on 12 September has given a detailed account on why Elon Musk sacked Parag Agrawal, the then Twitter CEO.In an excerpt carried out by The Wall Street Journal , Musk who had a meeting with Parag Agrawal said he was a "really nice guy." "What Twitter needs is a fire-breathing dragon," Elon Musk said after that meeting, as per biographer Isaacson. "And Parag is not that." Elon Musk met Parag Agrawalover a dinner in March 2022, according to the biographer.

Less than a year into his job as CEO, India-born Agrawal was ousted from the company by its new owner billionaire Elon Musk after Musk in 44 billion dollar deal acquired the social media behemoth.

An IIT Bombay and Stanford alumnus, Agrawal joined Twitter in 2011 when there were fewer than 1,000 employees. Rising in the company, he became Twitter’s chief technology officer in 2017. Considered a protege of Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, Agrawal was appointed CEO of Twitter after Dorsey stepped down.

Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 04:16 PM IST
More Less
Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 04:16 PM IST
