With over a year later, after Elon Musk took over the social media platform X(formerly Twitter), Walter Isaacson who wrote the biography "ELon Musk" and will be published on 12 September has given a detailed account on why Elon Musk sacked Parag Agrawal, the then Twitter CEO.In an excerpt carried out by The Wall Street Journal , Musk who had a meeting with Parag Agrawal said he was a "really nice guy." "What Twitter needs is a fire-breathing dragon," Elon Musk said after that meeting, as per biographer Isaacson. "And Parag is not that." Elon Musk met Parag Agrawalover a dinner in March 2022, according to the biographer.

