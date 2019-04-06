Parkway Pantai India CEO Ajay Bakshi has resigned

New Delhi: Dr Ajay Bakshi, chief executive officer (India) at Parkway Pantai, a part of Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Bhd has resigned, less than a year after he took charge. Bakshi, a neurosurgeon from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was the MD and CEO of Manipal Hospitals from 2014 to 2017, before he took over as Parkway Pantai CEO in May 2018.

“We confirm that Dr Ajay Bakshi will be stepping down from his position as CEO of India Operations Division, Parkway Pantai, to pursue other opportunities. We are already in the process of searching for a suitable successor, and will work closely with Dr Bakshi to ensure a seamless transition," an IHH spokesperson said.

Two people aware of developments hinted at internal troubles in the IHH group as the reason for Bakshi's resignation.

The same people said that Bakshi was promised a top position in Fortis Healthcare. “Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi as Fortis CEO could have led to Bakshi’s decision," said one of the persons, requesting anonymity.

Bakshi could not be contacted for comments on his resignation.

Bakshi, a former consultant with McKinsey and Co., has advised several large pharma firms on their strategies and operations in the Middle East and African countries.

Parkway Pantai is one of Asia’s largest integrated private healthcare groups operating in Singapore, Malaysia, India, China, Brunei and the United Arab Emirates and, over the past 40 years, established itself in the healthcare industry through brands such as Mount Elizabeth, Gleneagles, Pantai and Parkway.

Parkway Pantai is a part of IHH Healthcare, which operates more than 10,000 licensed beds across 50 hospitals in 10 countries worldwide, offering the full spectrum of integrated healthcare services—from clinics to hospitals to quaternary—and a wide range of ancillary services including medical education.