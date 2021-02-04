Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >People >Parler CEO Matze dismissed from post over Capitol riot controversy
Parler CEO Matze dismissed from post over Capitol riot controversy

Parler CEO Matze dismissed from post over Capitol riot controversy

1 min read . 07:53 AM IST Bloomberg

According to his note to employees, obtained by Fox, he didn’t leave voluntarily. “On January 29, 2021, the Parler board controlled by Rebekah Mercer decided to immediately terminate my position as CEO of Parler. I did not participate in this decision,” the memo states.

Parler, the social media site that touted itself as a “free speech" alternative to mainstream networks, has dismissed Chief Executive Officer John Matze, according to a post on his LinkedIn page.

Parler, the social media site that touted itself as a “free speech" alternative to mainstream networks, has dismissed Chief Executive Officer John Matze, according to a post on his LinkedIn page.

Matze, sharing a story from Fox Business, which earlier reported the news, said “this is not a goodbye. Just a so long for now." His profile now lists him as a founder and iOS developer. Parler representatives didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Matze, sharing a story from Fox Business, which earlier reported the news, said “this is not a goodbye. Just a so long for now." His profile now lists him as a founder and iOS developer. Parler representatives didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | The health nudge is merely a mirage

According to his note to employees, obtained by Fox, he didn’t leave voluntarily. “On January 29, 2021, the Parler board controlled by Rebekah Mercer decided to immediately terminate my position as CEO of Parler. I did not participate in this decision," the memo states.

The company gained popularity as a platform for conservatives fleeing stricter content rules on Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc. But because of its users’ role in planning violent riots at the U.S. Capitol in January, both Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Apple Inc. removed Parler from their app stores, while Amazon.com Inc. pulled cloud-hosting support, meaning the site has been offline for the past several weeks.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.