The Patiala House Court in Delhi has granted regular bail to Supertech's chairman and promoter, RK Arora, in a money laundering case. The court set his bail at a ₹1 lakh personal bond and two sureties of the same amount. Arora was arrested in June last year in connection with a ₹700 crore money laundering case.

