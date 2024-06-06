Hello User
Patiala House Court of Delhi grants regular bail to Supertech's chairman and promoter RK Arora in money laundering case

Patiala House Court of Delhi grants regular bail to Supertech's chairman and promoter RK Arora in money laundering case

Patiala House Court of Delhi grants regular bail to Supertech's chairman and promoter RK Arora in money laundering case

Supertech's chairman and owner RK Arora being produced at Patiala House Court, in New Delhi, Wednesday.

The Patiala House Court in Delhi has granted regular bail to Supertech's chairman and promoter, RK Arora, in a money laundering case. The court set his bail at a 1 lakh personal bond and two sureties of the same amount. Arora was arrested in June last year in connection with a 700 crore money laundering case.

