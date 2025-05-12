‘Pawns bleed on battlefield, kings dine’: Harsh Goenka uses Chess to explain power dynamics amid India-Pakistan tensions

Amid the tensions between India and Pakistan, RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka reflects on the power dynamics between leaders and common people. While referring to the game of chess, Goenka mentioned how king and queen live peacefully, while "pawns sacrifice on the battlefield.

In a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Harsh Goenka wrote, “While the pawns bleed on the battlefield,the kings and queens dine in peace. The real game isn’t played on the board — it’s played above it!"

Social media users react Several social media users reacted to the post and shared their thoughts on power dynamics.

One of the users wrote,“When the game is over, all of them go into the same box.”

Another user added, “Yes, the game is not about killing. It's all about strategies, tactics, pins, checks, stalemates, draws, castling, forks, kings safety etc.Sometimes in unavoidable circumstances, we make exchanges... Sometimes to gain advantage or safety, we do make sacrifices.”

One of the users compared a factory to the battlefield, “Factory labourers and workers toil through sweat and bread and masters dine in five stars.”

While elaborating on power dynamics, a user stated, “This metaphor expresses a compelling perspective on the complexities of power dynamics. It highlights how those in positions of authority may not always face the repercussions of their decisions, whereas the broader population might experience the effects more directly.”

India-Pakistan tensions Goenka's post comes after an 'understanding’ between India and Pakistan was reached following talks between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOS) of both countries following Operation Sindoor.

Tensions between India and Pakistan rose after India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed 26 lives.

India struck missiles at nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pok under Operation Sindoor. Following this, Pakistan launched multiple unprovoked escalations using artillery guns and drones.

After a series of cross-firing and shelling between India and Pakistan along the border, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on May 10 informed, “India and Pakistan have today (Saturday) worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action."

