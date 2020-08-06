Paytm appoints Bhavesh Gupta as CEO of lending business

“Paytm is on a mission to democratize diversified financial services in the country and access to credit for consumers and small businesses is a critical enabler to fulfil their ambitions and wishes. "We are very excited to welcome Bhavesh, whose experience would help us accelerate our goals. I look forward to working closely with him to expand our lending business further along with our esteemed banks and NBFC partners," said Amit Nayyar, president at Paytm.