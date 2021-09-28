Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >People >Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma quips on PayPal's super app launch

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma quips on PayPal's super app launch

Paytm’s CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST Livemint

Paytm provides online services such as hotel booking, top-ups, data processing, games, mobile content, and bill payments

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma quipped about Paypal's launch of its ‘super app’. Directing Twitter users' attention towards a report about PayPal's super app launch, Paytm CEO said, "ye pehle kahin dekha suna sa hai …," (I have heard about it somewhere). 

Last week, PayPal officially introduced the first version of the ‘super app’ which offers a combination of financial tools including direct deposit, bill pay, a digital wallet, peer-to-peer payments, shopping tools, crypto capabilities, and more.

IPO-bound Paytm, like PayPal, provides payment solutions. The Company provides online services such as hotel booking, top-ups, data processing, games, mobile content, and bill payments. 

Owning to the absence of a regulatory framework for cryptos in India, Paytm has still not embedded the cryptos trade functionality on its app. 

According to reports, Vijay Shekhar Sharma will get employee stock options for the first time as a reward to drive the company into a leadership position in the digital payments and financial services space. 

The Esops for Shekhar comes when the company is wrapping up the final number of shares that will become part of its proposed 16,600 crore IPO.

Sharma, the founder of arguably India's most popular fintech company, has a real-time net worth of $2.4 billion, according to Forbes.

 

