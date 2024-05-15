Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma praises Google's new AI-powered search innovation at Google I/O
At the Google I/O 2024 conference, CEO Sundar Pichai introduced notable advancements in AI technology, emphasising the Gemini AI suite. The event saw the debut of Gemini 1.5 Pro and Gemini 1.5 Flash, and dropped hints on further expansion plans for Gemini Advanced.
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has lauded Google's latest advancement in search technology—the Multimodal Gemini Model. This innovation, revealed at Google I/O, allows users to interact with video search by posing live questions verbally, a feature Sharma describes as the "killer next version of Google Search."