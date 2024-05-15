Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has lauded Google's latest advancement in search technology—the Multimodal Gemini Model. This innovation, revealed at Google I/O, allows users to interact with video search by posing live questions verbally, a feature Sharma describes as the "killer next version of Google Search." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sharma expressed enthusiasm for the feature's potential, stating, "Multimodal Gemini Model’s power in video search where you ask a live question by talking, is killer next version of Google Search." He also remarked on the practical application of this technology saying, "Google has found [the] AI way of search in everyday life."

Despite his praise, Sharma noted, "This demo doesn’t do justice to the power of the new way to search!" He urged viewers to particularly note the segment where a user is shown directing a camera while asking a question, illustrating the interactive capabilities of the new search method.

At the Google I/O 2024 conference, CEO Sundar Pichai introduced notable advancements in AI technology, emphasizing the Gemini AI suite. The event saw the debut of Gemini 1.5 Pro and Gemini 1.5 Flash, and dropped hints on further expansion plans for Gemini Advanced. Project Astra was also showcased, drawing attention for its rapid response capabilities. Demonstrations highlighted how Gemini AI is transforming the creation of media, including photos, music, and videos.

The unveiling of Trillium, a sixth-generation TPU, was another highlight, promising significant performance boosts. It is slated for release later in 2024. Google Search has been upgraded to include new AI-driven overview and video search features, and it will be initially rolled out in the US.

Integration of Gemini AI into Google's applications is another key feature. In Gmail, Gemini AI now offers email summarisation and data integration capabilities. Chips AI now facilitates chat responses from user prompts. Additionally, Google Live is set to introduce conversational interactions powered by Gemini AI soon.

In terms of mobile enhancements, Gemini AI has become the default assistant in Android, offering improved contextual awareness to enrich the user experience. For accessibility, Gemini AI Nano has been incorporated into Talkback features. The conference wrapped up with several announcements, underscoring Google’s strategic commitment to embedding AI across its products and services to boost user interaction and efficiency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

