Paytm Money CEO shares 3 ideas for young investors to win big in stock markets

We expect Paytm Money to break even in the next 2 to 3 years. Our business model first and foremost involves running a scalable, tech-based platform with low cost and passing the benefits to users. We don’t spend much on marketing and thus our cost of customer acquisition is far lower than the competition. We think that at scale, revenue per customer from products such as equity, gold, and others that we continue to add every month, will allow us to easily break even. We strongly believe a profitable and sustainable business model is essential.