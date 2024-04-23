Paytm Payments Bank board is ‘independent and capable’, says CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Sharma amid RBI concerns
The CEO of One97 Communications Ltd (OCL), the parent company of Paytm Payments Bank, said on April 22 that the bank's board is independent and strong to deal with regulatory issues. “I or anyone from OCL have nothing to do personally with the payments bank," said Vijay Shekhar Sharma during a webinar, as quoted by Reuters.