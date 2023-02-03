Paytm update: Douglas Feagin resigns as non-executive, non-independent director

Thank you for the opportunity to serve together on the board of One 97 Communications Limited (“Paytm") over the course of the past year. Paytm’s journey to achieving profitable financial services of scale in India has been inspiring. In recognition of the company’s growth as a publicly listed company and the maturity of the business, at the request of the nominating shareholder, I hereby resign from my position as a director on the Board of Directors of Paytm.