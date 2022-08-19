Paytm’s CEO Vijay Shekhar faces biggest test: Investors to decide his future1 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 10:57 AM IST
Paytm investors will be deciding the future of its CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma a
Paytm investors will be deciding the future of its CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma a
Listen to this article
The billionaire founder of Paytm faces a crucial test of investor confidence Friday, when shareholders will decide whether they want him at the helm of a fintech pioneer that made one of the worst debuts in Indian history.