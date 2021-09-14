Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
07:54 PM IST

Premium
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and CEO, Paytm.
1 min read . 07:54 PM IST Livemint

  • 'Just finished my probably, the longest Zoom call [sic],' Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma tweeted, disclosing the duration of the call to be '7 hours 45 minutes'

Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma was surprised by the length of a Zoom call that went on for a staggering seven hours and 45 minutes. It was "probably the longest Zoom call" of the Paytm CEO.

"Just finished my probably, the longest Zoom call [sic]," Sharma tweeted on Monday, disclosing the duration of the call to be "7 hours 45 minutes."

The Paytm CEO's tweet has racked up over 3,500 'likes' and a ton of comments.

Take a look at the tweet here:

"We had a lot to talk about," read a comment. Another used asked, "What's the first word/thought that comes to your mind, after this marathon?"

This made netizens remember the time they used to spend hours talking to their crushes on the phone.

Someone said, "The secretary would pull his/her hairs." “In this amount of time you can finish an entire semester in online classes," another quipped.

