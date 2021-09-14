{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma was surprised by the length of a Zoom call that went on for a staggering seven hours and 45 minutes. It was "probably the longest Zoom call" of the Paytm CEO.

"Just finished my probably, the longest Zoom call [sic]," Sharma tweeted on Monday, disclosing the duration of the call to be "7 hours 45 minutes."

"Just finished my probably, the longest Zoom call [sic]," Sharma tweeted on Monday, disclosing the duration of the call to be "7 hours 45 minutes."

The Paytm CEO's tweet has racked up over 3,500 'likes' and a ton of comments.

Take a look at the tweet here:

"We had a lot to talk about," read a comment. Another used asked, "What's the first word/thought that comes to your mind, after this marathon?"

This made netizens remember the time they used to spend hours talking to their crushes on the phone.